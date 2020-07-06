Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
6340 Spinnaker Ln
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6340 Spinnaker Ln
6340 Spinnaker Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6340 Spinnaker Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Upgraded Lake Front Home! Finished Terrace Level with Bar, Wine Cellar, Entertainment Area with Surround Sound. Upper & Lower Covered Decks and Private Dock.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6340 Spinnaker Ln have any available units?
6340 Spinnaker Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Alpharetta, GA
.
What amenities does 6340 Spinnaker Ln have?
Some of 6340 Spinnaker Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 6340 Spinnaker Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6340 Spinnaker Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 Spinnaker Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6340 Spinnaker Ln is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Alpharetta
.
Does 6340 Spinnaker Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6340 Spinnaker Ln offers parking.
Does 6340 Spinnaker Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6340 Spinnaker Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 Spinnaker Ln have a pool?
No, 6340 Spinnaker Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6340 Spinnaker Ln have accessible units?
No, 6340 Spinnaker Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 Spinnaker Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6340 Spinnaker Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6340 Spinnaker Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6340 Spinnaker Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
