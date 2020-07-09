Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 6020 Woodland Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
6020 Woodland Lane
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:42 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6020 Woodland Lane
6020 Woodland Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6020 Woodland Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6020 Woodland Lane have any available units?
6020 Woodland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alpharetta, GA
.
Is 6020 Woodland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Woodland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Woodland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6020 Woodland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alpharetta
.
Does 6020 Woodland Lane offer parking?
No, 6020 Woodland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6020 Woodland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 Woodland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Woodland Lane have a pool?
No, 6020 Woodland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6020 Woodland Lane have accessible units?
No, 6020 Woodland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Woodland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6020 Woodland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 Woodland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6020 Woodland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Similar Pages
Alpharetta 1 Bedrooms
Alpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with Parking
Alpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College