58 Nathan Cir
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

58 Nathan Cir

58 Nathan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

58 Nathan Circle, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

garbage disposal
carport
gym
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
Welcome to this unique, cute three bedroom two bath home; built for entertaining. From the carport, you walk into a large great room with a wood burning fireplace and breakfast bar . Hardwood and slate floors along with ceiling fans are throughout the home. Unique high ceiling windows give you natural lighting while providing privacy. From the open floor plan living space, you walk into a large kitchen with newer appliances including a double convection oven, microwave , gas stove French door refrigerator , and large sink with garbage disposal. Three sets of sliding glass doors open up into a large fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Nathan Cir have any available units?
58 Nathan Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 58 Nathan Cir have?
Some of 58 Nathan Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Nathan Cir currently offering any rent specials?
58 Nathan Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Nathan Cir pet-friendly?
No, 58 Nathan Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 58 Nathan Cir offer parking?
Yes, 58 Nathan Cir offers parking.
Does 58 Nathan Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Nathan Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Nathan Cir have a pool?
Yes, 58 Nathan Cir has a pool.
Does 58 Nathan Cir have accessible units?
No, 58 Nathan Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Nathan Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Nathan Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Nathan Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Nathan Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
