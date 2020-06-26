58 Nathan Cir

Amenities

Welcome to this unique, cute three bedroom two bath home; built for entertaining. From the carport, you walk into a large great room with a wood burning fireplace and breakfast bar . Hardwood and slate floors along with ceiling fans are throughout the home. Unique high ceiling windows give you natural lighting while providing privacy. From the open floor plan living space, you walk into a large kitchen with newer appliances including a double convection oven, microwave , gas stove French door refrigerator , and large sink with garbage disposal. Three sets of sliding glass doors open up into a large fenced in yard.