567 Wedgewood Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

567 Wedgewood Dr

567 Wedgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

567 Wedgewood Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 Bed 2.5 Bath in Alpharetta! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1432561

Spacious 2BR 2.5BA end-unit in the quiet. Walk to Avalon and downtown Alpharetta and a 1-mile drive to Highway 400. TOP schools: Manning Oaks Elementary, Hopewell Middle, Alpharetta High. Updated and recently renovated. Includes carpet, paint, hardwoods, stainless appliances, cabinets, water heater, & HVAC. BRAND NEW In-unit Washer and Dryer. .

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

NO Section 8

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 567 Wedgewood Dr is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5644657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Wedgewood Dr have any available units?
567 Wedgewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 567 Wedgewood Dr have?
Some of 567 Wedgewood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Wedgewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
567 Wedgewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Wedgewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 567 Wedgewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 567 Wedgewood Dr offer parking?
No, 567 Wedgewood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 567 Wedgewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 567 Wedgewood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Wedgewood Dr have a pool?
No, 567 Wedgewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 567 Wedgewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 567 Wedgewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Wedgewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 Wedgewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 567 Wedgewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 567 Wedgewood Dr has units with air conditioning.

