in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

2 Bed 2.5 Bath in Alpharetta! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1432561



Spacious 2BR 2.5BA end-unit in the quiet. Walk to Avalon and downtown Alpharetta and a 1-mile drive to Highway 400. TOP schools: Manning Oaks Elementary, Hopewell Middle, Alpharetta High. Updated and recently renovated. Includes carpet, paint, hardwoods, stainless appliances, cabinets, water heater, & HVAC. BRAND NEW In-unit Washer and Dryer. .



To Apply:



Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



NO Section 8



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 567 Wedgewood Dr is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



(RLNE5644657)