511 Headwind Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Vacant! Beautifully well kept 3/2.5 townhome in new community in Windward area! Rich dark hardwoods floors. Gorgeous Chef's Kitchen w/Granite counters, High End SS Appliances, walk in pantry and oversized island. Floor plan has open concept to FR/DIN. Upstairs has 2 gorgeous Owner Master Suites, Master Baths w/Extended Custom Shower. Lower level with spacious Bedroom and full bath. Located in Alpharetta Corp area near Hotels, Avalon, Shopping, Restaurants and close to I-400. Enjoy 2 peaceful Sunny Decks! Location! Location! Location!