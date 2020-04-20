5075 Thornbury Way

Amenities
Welcome to this gorgeous Brick Home located on a privatewooded lot. Impressive open floor plan featuring hardwoodsthroughout main floor,2 story foyer,Library w/French doors,Dining room w/Double Butler's pantry. Appointed kitchen w/SSappliances, granite countertops, work station, bkfst bar & eatingarea open to Greatroom w/dbl sided fplc & hearth room.Luxurious owner's suite boasts sitting area w/fplc, dbl vanity &walk-in closet. Beautiful finished terrace level w/amazing built-inbar, media rm, workout rm, full bath & family rm leads out to acozy patio.