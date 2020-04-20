All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 5075 Thornbury Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
5075 Thornbury Way
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

5075 Thornbury Way

5075 Thornbury Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5075 Thornbury Way, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to this gorgeous Brick Home located on a privatewooded lot. Impressive open floor plan featuring hardwoodsthroughout main floor,2 story foyer,Library w/French doors,Dining room w/Double Butler's pantry. Appointed kitchen w/SSappliances, granite countertops, work station, bkfst bar & eatingarea open to Greatroom w/dbl sided fplc & hearth room.Luxurious owner's suite boasts sitting area w/fplc, dbl vanity &walk-in closet. Beautiful finished terrace level w/amazing built-inbar, media rm, workout rm, full bath & family rm leads out to acozy patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5075 Thornbury Way have any available units?
5075 Thornbury Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 5075 Thornbury Way have?
Some of 5075 Thornbury Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5075 Thornbury Way currently offering any rent specials?
5075 Thornbury Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5075 Thornbury Way pet-friendly?
No, 5075 Thornbury Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 5075 Thornbury Way offer parking?
Yes, 5075 Thornbury Way offers parking.
Does 5075 Thornbury Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5075 Thornbury Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5075 Thornbury Way have a pool?
No, 5075 Thornbury Way does not have a pool.
Does 5075 Thornbury Way have accessible units?
No, 5075 Thornbury Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5075 Thornbury Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5075 Thornbury Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5075 Thornbury Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5075 Thornbury Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windward Place
3080 Market Pl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College