450 Baroque Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:53 PM

450 Baroque Drive

450 Baroque Dr · No Longer Available
Location

450 Baroque Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING & UPSCALE brand NEW home in prestigious SERENADE! SUPERB LOCATION!! Pristine 5 bdr/4 ba home close to AVALON & ALPHARETTA City Center. Tons of SQUARE FOOTAGE/STORAGE. Basement unfinished but CLIMATE-CONTROLLED--PERFECT for Storage! Loaded w/UPGRADES! Elegant architectural detail, HARDWOOD FLOORS, blinds, QUARTZ tops in gourmet kitchen. BDR/OFFICE + BATH on MAIN. Separate dining room. Awesome CHEF's KITCHEN with ample storage / counter tops. All appliances included. LARGE BEDROOMS/CLOSETS. Beautiful PARK in community with WALKING PATH. EZ ACCESS to GA-400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Baroque Drive have any available units?
450 Baroque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 450 Baroque Drive have?
Some of 450 Baroque Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Baroque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
450 Baroque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Baroque Drive pet-friendly?
No, 450 Baroque Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 450 Baroque Drive offer parking?
Yes, 450 Baroque Drive offers parking.
Does 450 Baroque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Baroque Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Baroque Drive have a pool?
No, 450 Baroque Drive does not have a pool.
Does 450 Baroque Drive have accessible units?
No, 450 Baroque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Baroque Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Baroque Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Baroque Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 450 Baroque Drive has units with air conditioning.

