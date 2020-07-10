450 Baroque Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

STUNNING & UPSCALE brand NEW home in prestigious SERENADE! SUPERB LOCATION!! Pristine 5 bdr/4 ba home close to AVALON & ALPHARETTA City Center. Tons of SQUARE FOOTAGE/STORAGE. Basement unfinished but CLIMATE-CONTROLLED--PERFECT for Storage! Loaded w/UPGRADES! Elegant architectural detail, HARDWOOD FLOORS, blinds, QUARTZ tops in gourmet kitchen. BDR/OFFICE + BATH on MAIN. Separate dining room. Awesome CHEF's KITCHEN with ample storage / counter tops. All appliances included. LARGE BEDROOMS/CLOSETS. Beautiful PARK in community with WALKING PATH. EZ ACCESS to GA-400.