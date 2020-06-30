All apartments in Alpharetta
410 Baroque Drive
410 Baroque Drive

410 Baroque Dr · No Longer Available
Location

410 Baroque Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning & Upscale home in prestigious Serenade! SUPERB LOCATION! Pristine 5 bdr/4 ba BRAND NEW home close to Avalon & Alpharetta City Center! Tons of SQUARE FOOTAGE/STORAGE. Loaded with UPGRADES, elegant architectural detail and hardwood floors. OPEN floor plan. Bed/bath on main. 10ft ceilings on main. Gorgeous tiled fireplace in family room. Chef's kitchen features huge island, gas cook top, walk-in pantry. All appliances and blinds included! Luxurious owner's suite with huge bath, closets, laundry room. Grounds maintained by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Baroque Drive have any available units?
410 Baroque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 410 Baroque Drive have?
Some of 410 Baroque Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Baroque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 Baroque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Baroque Drive pet-friendly?
No, 410 Baroque Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 410 Baroque Drive offer parking?
Yes, 410 Baroque Drive offers parking.
Does 410 Baroque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Baroque Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Baroque Drive have a pool?
No, 410 Baroque Drive does not have a pool.
Does 410 Baroque Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 Baroque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Baroque Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Baroque Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Baroque Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Baroque Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

