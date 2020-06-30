410 Baroque Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Stunning & Upscale home in prestigious Serenade! SUPERB LOCATION! Pristine 5 bdr/4 ba BRAND NEW home close to Avalon & Alpharetta City Center! Tons of SQUARE FOOTAGE/STORAGE. Loaded with UPGRADES, elegant architectural detail and hardwood floors. OPEN floor plan. Bed/bath on main. 10ft ceilings on main. Gorgeous tiled fireplace in family room. Chef's kitchen features huge island, gas cook top, walk-in pantry. All appliances and blinds included! Luxurious owner's suite with huge bath, closets, laundry room. Grounds maintained by HOA.