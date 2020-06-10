400 Altissimo Drive

Amenities
LIKE-NEW Flawless, spacious & gorgeous,light filled townhome;LARGEST Bridgeport 4 level flr plan in subdivision. Turn Key Ready ONLY 4STRY END UNIT with side yard greenspace Facing Pool w/Elevator Perfect balance of Luxury+Convenience! Gourmet kitchen w/keeping rm & breakfast area; Entertainers Dream. WalkOut patio w/enclosed private courtyard. 2nd flr Owners Suite w/luxury spa bath w/stand alone soaking tub & large shower, 2nd bdrm w/bath & laundry. BonusRM on 4th flr W/open ROOFTOP terrace w/great views.2 car garage Smart Home, Close to Shopping, Dining, & Top Golf.