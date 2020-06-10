All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 400 Altissimo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
400 Altissimo Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

400 Altissimo Drive

400 Altissimo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

400 Altissimo Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LIKE-NEW Flawless, spacious & gorgeous,light filled townhome;LARGEST Bridgeport 4 level flr plan in subdivision. Turn Key Ready ONLY 4STRY END UNIT with side yard greenspace Facing Pool w/Elevator Perfect balance of Luxury+Convenience! Gourmet kitchen w/keeping rm & breakfast area; Entertainers Dream. WalkOut patio w/enclosed private courtyard. 2nd flr Owners Suite w/luxury spa bath w/stand alone soaking tub & large shower, 2nd bdrm w/bath & laundry. BonusRM on 4th flr W/open ROOFTOP terrace w/great views.2 car garage Smart Home, Close to Shopping, Dining, & Top Golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Altissimo Drive have any available units?
400 Altissimo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Altissimo Drive have?
Some of 400 Altissimo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Altissimo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
400 Altissimo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Altissimo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 400 Altissimo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 400 Altissimo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 400 Altissimo Drive offers parking.
Does 400 Altissimo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Altissimo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Altissimo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 400 Altissimo Drive has a pool.
Does 400 Altissimo Drive have accessible units?
No, 400 Altissimo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Altissimo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Altissimo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College