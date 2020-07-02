All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

3544 Strath Drive

3544 Strath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3544 Strath Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Custom, Estate home, Gated community, with every upgrade, bell and whistle, on lg premium, private, wooded lot. 4 sided brick. Pristine, mint condition, Hdwoods throughout open flr plan, Gorgeous chef kitchen, butler pantry, quartz counters, keeping room and grand room w/fireplaces. Formal dining, Full bed/bath on main, upstairs boast loft, lg secondary bedrooms, Lg. master suite w/spa bathroom, spacious closets, full fin basement w/library, media rm, covered patios w/motorized roof, extensive flagstone/gorgeous hardscape in rear yard. Gated, swim/tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

