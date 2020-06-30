3071 Maple Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Located in downtown Alpharetta Garden District, Walk to shops & Restaurants. Charming home w/covered front porch, hardwoods on main level, master & upper hall. Updated eat-in kitchen w/new Stainless appliances, granite & tile floor. Oversize family room w/fireplace, Master w/walk in closet, granite vanity & large updated tile shower. Large Finished basement area for rec room or office. Huge porch across the back to relax on after a long day. Newly painted, new lighting & fans. Garden shed in back. Outdoor speaker wiring at porch, deck & shed. Washer & Dryer included