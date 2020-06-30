All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
3071 Maple Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:00 AM

3071 Maple Lane

3071 Maple Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3071 Maple Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Located in downtown Alpharetta Garden District, Walk to shops & Restaurants. Charming home w/covered front porch, hardwoods on main level, master & upper hall. Updated eat-in kitchen w/new Stainless appliances, granite & tile floor. Oversize family room w/fireplace, Master w/walk in closet, granite vanity & large updated tile shower. Large Finished basement area for rec room or office. Huge porch across the back to relax on after a long day. Newly painted, new lighting & fans. Garden shed in back. Outdoor speaker wiring at porch, deck & shed. Washer & Dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3071 Maple Lane have any available units?
3071 Maple Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 3071 Maple Lane have?
Some of 3071 Maple Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3071 Maple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3071 Maple Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3071 Maple Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3071 Maple Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 3071 Maple Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3071 Maple Lane offers parking.
Does 3071 Maple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3071 Maple Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3071 Maple Lane have a pool?
No, 3071 Maple Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3071 Maple Lane have accessible units?
No, 3071 Maple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3071 Maple Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3071 Maple Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3071 Maple Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3071 Maple Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

