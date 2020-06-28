All apartments in Alpharetta
Location

305 Cricket Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Tri-level luxury townhome located a short distance from downtown shops, restaurants, recreation. Brick stairway leads to a charming southern front porch. Open-concept main level w/ dining & living room combo with a view to spacious gourmet kitchen w/ oversized island & breakfast area. Main level also has a half bath & rear deck. Travel upstairs to the owner's suite & spa bath w/ large closet, secondary en-suite bedroom w/ full bath, laundry room & storage closets. Downstairs features a guest suite w/ full bath, storage closet & access to 2-car rear entry garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Cricket Lane have any available units?
305 Cricket Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 305 Cricket Lane have?
Some of 305 Cricket Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Cricket Lane currently offering any rent specials?
305 Cricket Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Cricket Lane pet-friendly?
No, 305 Cricket Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 305 Cricket Lane offer parking?
Yes, 305 Cricket Lane offers parking.
Does 305 Cricket Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Cricket Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Cricket Lane have a pool?
No, 305 Cricket Lane does not have a pool.
Does 305 Cricket Lane have accessible units?
No, 305 Cricket Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Cricket Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Cricket Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Cricket Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Cricket Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
