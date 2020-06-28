305 Cricket Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest suite hot tub

Tri-level luxury townhome located a short distance from downtown shops, restaurants, recreation. Brick stairway leads to a charming southern front porch. Open-concept main level w/ dining & living room combo with a view to spacious gourmet kitchen w/ oversized island & breakfast area. Main level also has a half bath & rear deck. Travel upstairs to the owner's suite & spa bath w/ large closet, secondary en-suite bedroom w/ full bath, laundry room & storage closets. Downstairs features a guest suite w/ full bath, storage closet & access to 2-car rear entry garage.