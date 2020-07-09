All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:26 AM

3047 Steeplechase Dr

3047 Steeplechase · No Longer Available
Location

3047 Steeplechase, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and naturally well-lit. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house. 2 car garage.
Short walk to downtown Alpharetta.
Great schools.
$1700.00/mo, $1000.00 security deposit. Water is included. Call Edison at 4049644261.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 Steeplechase Dr have any available units?
3047 Steeplechase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 3047 Steeplechase Dr have?
Some of 3047 Steeplechase Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 Steeplechase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Steeplechase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 Steeplechase Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3047 Steeplechase Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 3047 Steeplechase Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3047 Steeplechase Dr offers parking.
Does 3047 Steeplechase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3047 Steeplechase Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 Steeplechase Dr have a pool?
No, 3047 Steeplechase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3047 Steeplechase Dr have accessible units?
No, 3047 Steeplechase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 Steeplechase Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 Steeplechase Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3047 Steeplechase Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3047 Steeplechase Dr has units with air conditioning.

