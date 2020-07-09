Spacious and naturally well-lit. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house. 2 car garage. Short walk to downtown Alpharetta. Great schools. $1700.00/mo, $1000.00 security deposit. Water is included. Call Edison at 4049644261.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3047 Steeplechase Dr have?
Some of 3047 Steeplechase Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
