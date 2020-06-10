3030 Winston Terrace Court

Amenities
Darling house, well maintained 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Quiet Cull-D-Sac, living near downtown Alpharetta, walking distance to all activities. 5 Min to the Avalon! Nearby schools include Alpharetta Elementary School, Alpharetta Methodist Christian and Independence Alternative School. Closes to grocery stores Natural Foods Warehouse, Alpharetta Farmers' Market. Nearby coffee shops include Mittie's Cafe, Mugs on Milton and The Coffee Pot Alpharetta. Nearby restaurants include Cafe Efendi, Persis Biryani Indian Grill and Lime Juice Thai Bistro.