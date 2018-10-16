2906 Webb Bridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan business center

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center

Available May 5. 2BR/2.5BA Alpharetta End Unit Brick Townhome on Webb Bridge near Avalon. Luxury vinyl plank flooring & ceiling Fans throughout. Granite kitchen countertops w/Electric Range, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. Huge Fireside Living/dining room combo leads to Private fenced back patio. Upstairs 2 Spacious Bedrooms w/their own attached Bathrooms - Granite Countertop Vanities. Walk to Avalon. Close to GA400N, Westside pkwy, Greenway. Windward/Avalon shopping, restaurants, business centers. Great schools. One small pet under 35lbs may be allowed. NO SMOKERS!