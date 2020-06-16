All apartments in Alpharetta
2864 Webb Bridge Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 3:48 PM

2864 Webb Bridge Road

2864 Webb Bridge Road · (770) 733-1756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2864 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2864 Webb Bridge Road · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
furnished
2864 Webb Bridge Road Available 05/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath in Alpharetta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1490881

Walkable to Avalon & downtown Alpharetta Leathered granite countertops in the kitchen and matching countertops in all bathroom vanities. Both bedrooms are on the second floor.

Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. If you opt for furnished, there will be a $200/month additional fee. The home was a successful airbnb so fully equipped. We are also open to shorter term lease for a higher fee. Please inquire.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

NO section 8

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2864 Webb Bridge Road is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5668779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2864 Webb Bridge Road have any available units?
2864 Webb Bridge Road has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
Is 2864 Webb Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2864 Webb Bridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2864 Webb Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 2864 Webb Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2864 Webb Bridge Road offer parking?
No, 2864 Webb Bridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 2864 Webb Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2864 Webb Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2864 Webb Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 2864 Webb Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2864 Webb Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2864 Webb Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2864 Webb Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2864 Webb Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2864 Webb Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2864 Webb Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
