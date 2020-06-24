All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 2830 Webb Bridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
2830 Webb Bridge Road
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:26 PM

2830 Webb Bridge Road

2830 Webb Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2830 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Lovely 2 bed/2.5 bath recently remodeled townhome; all brick; side/end unit; granite counter tops with black and stainless kitchen appliances; both bedrooms are large and have full bathrooms with new vanities and lighting; has private courtyard and storage shed; new everything; very close to The Shops at Avalon; plenty of storage; two parking spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Webb Bridge Road have any available units?
2830 Webb Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 Webb Bridge Road have?
Some of 2830 Webb Bridge Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Webb Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Webb Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Webb Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 2830 Webb Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2830 Webb Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 2830 Webb Bridge Road offers parking.
Does 2830 Webb Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 Webb Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Webb Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 2830 Webb Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2830 Webb Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2830 Webb Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Webb Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 Webb Bridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College