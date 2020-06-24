2830 Webb Bridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Lovely 2 bed/2.5 bath recently remodeled townhome; all brick; side/end unit; granite counter tops with black and stainless kitchen appliances; both bedrooms are large and have full bathrooms with new vanities and lighting; has private courtyard and storage shed; new everything; very close to The Shops at Avalon; plenty of storage; two parking spaces