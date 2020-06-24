2830 Webb Bridge Road

Lovely 2 bed/2.5 bath recently remodeled townhome; all brick; side/end unit; granite counter tops with black and stainless kitchen appliances; both bedrooms are large and have full bathrooms with new vanities and lighting; has private courtyard and storage shed; new everything; very close to The Shops at Avalon; plenty of storage; two parking spaces
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
