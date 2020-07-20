All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28 Parkview Lane

28 Parkview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

28 Parkview Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Parkview Lane have any available units?
28 Parkview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
Is 28 Parkview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28 Parkview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Parkview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28 Parkview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 28 Parkview Lane offer parking?
No, 28 Parkview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 28 Parkview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Parkview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Parkview Lane have a pool?
No, 28 Parkview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 28 Parkview Lane have accessible units?
No, 28 Parkview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Parkview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Parkview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Parkview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Parkview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
