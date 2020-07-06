2766 Wander Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Top location walking distance to Big Creek Greenway, Nth Point Mall, restaurants, cafe & retail shops are steps from the front door, short drive to Avalon. Immaculately maintained Townhome hardwood floors, built-ins, Owners suite with sitting room or can be used as an office. Master bath double vanities, separate shower, garden tub, huge walk-in closet. Guest bedroom with full bath, walk-in closet & french doors accesses to covered deck. Open kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & dining area.