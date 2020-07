Amenities

This spectacular 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms and 2 ½ baths...tri-level Townhome has an open, spacious feel yet will give you all the privacy you need. Home includes a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinetry, island and breakfast bar that opens to the great room. There also is a balcony. Finished lower level with 4th bedroom and private 1/2 bath. You couldn’t ask for a better location! Avalon, Verizon Amphitheater, and GA 400 are all near by!