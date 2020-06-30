All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated February 3 2020 at 4:00 AM

230 Blue Heron Lane

230 Blue Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

230 Blue Heron Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATIED JUST MINUTES FROM THE AVALON IN ALPHARETTA, HARDWOOD FLOORS, MASTER ON THE MAIN WITH DUAL VANITY, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH
GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Blue Heron Lane have any available units?
230 Blue Heron Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 230 Blue Heron Lane have?
Some of 230 Blue Heron Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Blue Heron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
230 Blue Heron Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Blue Heron Lane pet-friendly?
No, 230 Blue Heron Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 230 Blue Heron Lane offer parking?
Yes, 230 Blue Heron Lane offers parking.
Does 230 Blue Heron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Blue Heron Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Blue Heron Lane have a pool?
No, 230 Blue Heron Lane does not have a pool.
Does 230 Blue Heron Lane have accessible units?
No, 230 Blue Heron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Blue Heron Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Blue Heron Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Blue Heron Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Blue Heron Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

