A dream house has magic lake view, quiet neighborhood. Located on lake with a private dock, Infinity edge pool and spa. Gourmet kitchen with large granite island, keeping room with fireplace and screened porch. All bedrooms in upper floor have their own bathroom. Bar and entertainings center in the sunlight terrace level. it's really the room you have been looking for.