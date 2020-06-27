All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM

2250 Traywick Chase

2250 Traywick Chase · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Traywick Chase, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Fantastic House in the Cogburn/Hopewell/Cambridge District. Home is bright and open, freshly painted w/ newly stained hardwoods and new carpet throughout. Newly updated roof, kitchen is updated w/ granite counters & designer backsplash, leads to great room w/ fireplace. Updated flooring in lower bath w/ shiplap wall! Level driveway & level backyard w/ huge deck, perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms, master bath perfect for relaxation w/ separate tub/shower. Popular community w/ swim/tennis, minutes to DT Alpharetta, Avalon & easy access to GA-400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Traywick Chase have any available units?
2250 Traywick Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 2250 Traywick Chase have?
Some of 2250 Traywick Chase's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Traywick Chase currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Traywick Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Traywick Chase pet-friendly?
No, 2250 Traywick Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2250 Traywick Chase offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Traywick Chase offers parking.
Does 2250 Traywick Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 Traywick Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Traywick Chase have a pool?
Yes, 2250 Traywick Chase has a pool.
Does 2250 Traywick Chase have accessible units?
No, 2250 Traywick Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Traywick Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 Traywick Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 2250 Traywick Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 2250 Traywick Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
