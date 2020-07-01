225 Britten Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room

CAREFREE, UPSCALE lifestyle in PRESTIGIOUS SERENADE!! Beautiful and brand new condo in luxurious, gated community near Avalon and Alpharetta City Center. CHIC and MODERN, you'll enjoy the neighborhood park, pool and clubhouse, and nearby amphitheatre, Alpha Loop, Big Creek Greenway, and the new North Point recreation area, plus the finest dining and shopping just up the street. Blinds, washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Good storage space. Credit and background checks required. Call for EZ appointment!