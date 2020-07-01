All apartments in Alpharetta
Location

225 Britten Pass, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
CAREFREE, UPSCALE lifestyle in PRESTIGIOUS SERENADE!! Beautiful and brand new condo in luxurious, gated community near Avalon and Alpharetta City Center. CHIC and MODERN, you'll enjoy the neighborhood park, pool and clubhouse, and nearby amphitheatre, Alpha Loop, Big Creek Greenway, and the new North Point recreation area, plus the finest dining and shopping just up the street. Blinds, washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Good storage space. Credit and background checks required. Call for EZ appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Britten Pass have any available units?
225 Britten Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 225 Britten Pass have?
Some of 225 Britten Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Britten Pass currently offering any rent specials?
225 Britten Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Britten Pass pet-friendly?
No, 225 Britten Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 225 Britten Pass offer parking?
Yes, 225 Britten Pass offers parking.
Does 225 Britten Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Britten Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Britten Pass have a pool?
Yes, 225 Britten Pass has a pool.
Does 225 Britten Pass have accessible units?
No, 225 Britten Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Britten Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Britten Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Britten Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Britten Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

