205 Relais Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

GREAT HOUSE IN THE COGBURN/HOPEWELL/CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT. HOME IS BRIGHT AND OPEN, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, KITCHEN IS UPDATED WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE FLOORING, UPDATED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT. LEVEL DRIVEWAY AND HUGE LEVEL FENCED BACKYARD, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. RENT INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER AND DRYER. POPULAR COMMUNITY WITH SWIM/TENNIS LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING DISTRICT OF WINDWARD PKWY AND JUST DOWN THE STREET FROM GROWING DOWNTOWN ALPHARETTA AREA. EASY ACCESS TO GA-400. DON'T MISS THIS ONE, IT WILL NOT LAST LONG