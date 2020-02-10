All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1955 Nocturne Drive

1955 Nocturne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1955 Nocturne Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Great location near 400, Avalon, Verizon Amphitheatre, North Point Mall. Great roommate plan: 2 rooms with a spacious closet and a big bathroom in each room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Nocturne Drive have any available units?
1955 Nocturne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 Nocturne Drive have?
Some of 1955 Nocturne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 Nocturne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Nocturne Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Nocturne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1955 Nocturne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1955 Nocturne Drive offer parking?
No, 1955 Nocturne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1955 Nocturne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1955 Nocturne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Nocturne Drive have a pool?
No, 1955 Nocturne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1955 Nocturne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1955 Nocturne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Nocturne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 Nocturne Drive has units with dishwashers.
