190 Arrowood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave furnished

Seller will also lease fully furnished for $3000/per month. Also listed for Sale. 2-story Gorgeous home offers 3 bedr/2 baths up, nursery/office in master; high-end design in all baths, double vanity in master; sep. shower/tub, Cambria Luxury Counters, Porcelain & Deco tile, 2 closets in master. Red Oak hardws; custom high-end firepl. in living; black SS Samsung appl.; Can light throughout; shelving systems in closets; deck, fabulous Paradise like back yard w/peach trees, unfin. basem & much more, Walking dist. to Wills Park, Downtown Alpharetta less than mile