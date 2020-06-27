All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 190 Arrowood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
190 Arrowood Lane
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

190 Arrowood Lane

190 Arrowood Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

190 Arrowood Ln, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Seller will also lease fully furnished for $3000/per month. Also listed for Sale. 2-story Gorgeous home offers 3 bedr/2 baths up, nursery/office in master; high-end design in all baths, double vanity in master; sep. shower/tub, Cambria Luxury Counters, Porcelain & Deco tile, 2 closets in master. Red Oak hardws; custom high-end firepl. in living; black SS Samsung appl.; Can light throughout; shelving systems in closets; deck, fabulous Paradise like back yard w/peach trees, unfin. basem & much more, Walking dist. to Wills Park, Downtown Alpharetta less than mile

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Arrowood Lane have any available units?
190 Arrowood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 190 Arrowood Lane have?
Some of 190 Arrowood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Arrowood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
190 Arrowood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Arrowood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 190 Arrowood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 190 Arrowood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 190 Arrowood Lane offers parking.
Does 190 Arrowood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Arrowood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Arrowood Lane have a pool?
No, 190 Arrowood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 190 Arrowood Lane have accessible units?
No, 190 Arrowood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Arrowood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Arrowood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Arrowood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Arrowood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College