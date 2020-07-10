Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 1835 Oak Tree Hollow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
1835 Oak Tree Hollow
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1835 Oak Tree Hollow
1835 Oak Tree Hollow
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1835 Oak Tree Hollow, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated home with a finished basement in great school district. Home is ready to move in now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1835 Oak Tree Hollow have any available units?
1835 Oak Tree Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alpharetta, GA
.
What amenities does 1835 Oak Tree Hollow have?
Some of 1835 Oak Tree Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1835 Oak Tree Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Oak Tree Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Oak Tree Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Oak Tree Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alpharetta
.
Does 1835 Oak Tree Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Oak Tree Hollow offers parking.
Does 1835 Oak Tree Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Oak Tree Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Oak Tree Hollow have a pool?
No, 1835 Oak Tree Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Oak Tree Hollow have accessible units?
No, 1835 Oak Tree Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Oak Tree Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 Oak Tree Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 Oak Tree Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 Oak Tree Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Similar Pages
Alpharetta 1 Bedrooms
Alpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with Parking
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College