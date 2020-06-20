135 Manning Drive

Amenities
Spacious all brick ranch style home in the desirable downtown Alpharetta. This beautiful home sits on a .54 acre corner lot. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, including a master suite with extra-large bathroom and walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout, including closets. Living room with vaulted ceiling includes a gas fireplace. Additional features: Attached 2 car garage with additional parking pad. Well established neighborhood- close to Avalon Shopping, a short walk to downtown Alpharetta shops and restaurants!