Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:47 AM

135 Manning Drive

135 Manning Drive · (770) 845-4149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 Manning Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious all brick ranch style home in the desirable downtown Alpharetta. This beautiful home sits on a .54 acre corner lot. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, including a master suite with extra-large bathroom and walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout, including closets. Living room with vaulted ceiling includes a gas fireplace. Additional features: Attached 2 car garage with additional parking pad. Well established neighborhood- close to Avalon Shopping, a short walk to downtown Alpharetta shops and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Manning Drive have any available units?
135 Manning Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Manning Drive have?
Some of 135 Manning Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Manning Drive currently offering any rent specials?
135 Manning Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Manning Drive pet-friendly?
No, 135 Manning Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 135 Manning Drive offer parking?
Yes, 135 Manning Drive does offer parking.
Does 135 Manning Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Manning Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Manning Drive have a pool?
No, 135 Manning Drive does not have a pool.
Does 135 Manning Drive have accessible units?
No, 135 Manning Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Manning Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Manning Drive has units with dishwashers.
