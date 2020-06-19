Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 1330 Compass Pointe Xing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
1330 Compass Pointe Xing
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1330 Compass Pointe Xing
1330 Compass Pointe Crossing
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1330 Compass Pointe Crossing, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cul-de-sac home,two story foyer and family room, freshly paint, golf view from back yard. top school district, unfinished basement with lots of space. you will not regret seeing this house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing have any available units?
1330 Compass Pointe Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alpharetta, GA
.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alpharetta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing have?
Some of 1330 Compass Pointe Xing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1330 Compass Pointe Xing currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Compass Pointe Xing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Compass Pointe Xing pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Compass Pointe Xing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alpharetta
.
Does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Compass Pointe Xing does offer parking.
Does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Compass Pointe Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing have a pool?
Yes, 1330 Compass Pointe Xing has a pool.
Does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing have accessible units?
No, 1330 Compass Pointe Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Compass Pointe Xing has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Similar Pages
Alpharetta 1 Bedrooms
Alpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with Parking
Alpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College