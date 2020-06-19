All apartments in Alpharetta
1330 Compass Pointe Xing

1330 Compass Pointe Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Compass Pointe Crossing, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cul-de-sac home,two story foyer and family room, freshly paint, golf view from back yard. top school district, unfinished basement with lots of space. you will not regret seeing this house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing have any available units?
1330 Compass Pointe Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing have?
Some of 1330 Compass Pointe Xing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Compass Pointe Xing currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Compass Pointe Xing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Compass Pointe Xing pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Compass Pointe Xing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Compass Pointe Xing does offer parking.
Does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Compass Pointe Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing have a pool?
Yes, 1330 Compass Pointe Xing has a pool.
Does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing have accessible units?
No, 1330 Compass Pointe Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Compass Pointe Xing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Compass Pointe Xing has units with dishwashers.
