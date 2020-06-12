All apartments in Alpharetta
1315 Redbud Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

1315 Redbud Drive

1315 Redbud Dr · (877) 744-3455
Location

1315 Redbud Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
"WOW" doesn't even begin to describe this newer move-in ready home, loaded with upgrades. Main floor has living, dining, guest
bedroom, full bath plus 1/2 bath, family room and gourmet white kitchen with walk in pantry. Home is loaded with custom built ins, wood
beams and designer touches throughout. Upper level includes four large bedrooms, three full baths and a media/bonus room. Master suite
is huge with sitting room, walk in closet and beautiful master bath. Full finished basement with bedroom, full bath, bar and tons of storage
space. Private, screened-in porch overlooks fully fenced yard with kids' playset. Must see how huge this garage is. It will accommodate the
largest SUV or a third car. Loads of built in storage in garage as well. National Blue Ribbon Award Lake Windward Elementary School and top ranked North Fulton middle and high schools are all close by. Small enclave, security camera monitored, cul-de-sac street with optional swim/tennis available at nearby Windward community. Tenants may join at their expense. Location can't be beat! Near all the best Alpharetta has to offer. Fridge, washer, dryer and lawncare included. Additional fridge in garage as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Redbud Drive have any available units?
1315 Redbud Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1315 Redbud Drive have?
Some of 1315 Redbud Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Redbud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Redbud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Redbud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Redbud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1315 Redbud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Redbud Drive offers parking.
Does 1315 Redbud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Redbud Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Redbud Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1315 Redbud Drive has a pool.
Does 1315 Redbud Drive have accessible units?
No, 1315 Redbud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Redbud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Redbud Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Redbud Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Redbud Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
