1315 Redbud Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

"WOW" doesn't even begin to describe this newer move-in ready home, loaded with upgrades. Main floor has living, dining, guest

bedroom, full bath plus 1/2 bath, family room and gourmet white kitchen with walk in pantry. Home is loaded with custom built ins, wood

beams and designer touches throughout. Upper level includes four large bedrooms, three full baths and a media/bonus room. Master suite

is huge with sitting room, walk in closet and beautiful master bath. Full finished basement with bedroom, full bath, bar and tons of storage

space. Private, screened-in porch overlooks fully fenced yard with kids' playset. Must see how huge this garage is. It will accommodate the

largest SUV or a third car. Loads of built in storage in garage as well. National Blue Ribbon Award Lake Windward Elementary School and top ranked North Fulton middle and high schools are all close by. Small enclave, security camera monitored, cul-de-sac street with optional swim/tennis available at nearby Windward community. Tenants may join at their expense. Location can't be beat! Near all the best Alpharetta has to offer. Fridge, washer, dryer and lawncare included. Additional fridge in garage as well.