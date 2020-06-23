All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
1275 Kilmington Court
1275 Kilmington Court

1275 Kilmington Court · No Longer Available
Location

1275 Kilmington Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Great Location to downtown Alpharetta, Avalon and Wills Park.Bright and open floor plan this end unit townhome is located in Briargate a Swim community. Harwood floors thru-out the main level, spacious kitchen w/white cabinets & granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. Separate Dining Room, large Great Room w/fireplace. Laminate wood floors Upstairs, Master Bedroom w/cathedral ceiling, master bath w/double vanities, garden tub/shower large closet. Large 2nd bedroom w/private bath, walk-in closet. Refrigerator, W/D incl. Private back yard. END UNIT! NO PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Kilmington Court have any available units?
1275 Kilmington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1275 Kilmington Court have?
Some of 1275 Kilmington Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 Kilmington Court currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Kilmington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Kilmington Court pet-friendly?
No, 1275 Kilmington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1275 Kilmington Court offer parking?
No, 1275 Kilmington Court does not offer parking.
Does 1275 Kilmington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 Kilmington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Kilmington Court have a pool?
Yes, 1275 Kilmington Court has a pool.
Does 1275 Kilmington Court have accessible units?
No, 1275 Kilmington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Kilmington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1275 Kilmington Court has units with dishwashers.
