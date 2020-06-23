1275 Kilmington Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Great Location to downtown Alpharetta, Avalon and Wills Park.Bright and open floor plan this end unit townhome is located in Briargate a Swim community. Harwood floors thru-out the main level, spacious kitchen w/white cabinets & granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. Separate Dining Room, large Great Room w/fireplace. Laminate wood floors Upstairs, Master Bedroom w/cathedral ceiling, master bath w/double vanities, garden tub/shower large closet. Large 2nd bedroom w/private bath, walk-in closet. Refrigerator, W/D incl. Private back yard. END UNIT! NO PETS!!