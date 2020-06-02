All apartments in Alpharetta
125 Broadwell Oaks Ct
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:32 AM

125 Broadwell Oaks Ct

125 Broadwell Oaks Court · (404) 957-8806
Location

125 Broadwell Oaks Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3194 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available for new tenants early August. This home features a grand 2 story foyer with staircase to the 2nd floor. Formal living, formal dining, large open family room with fireplace and high end kitchen with breakfast area that leads to the backyard deck, are all located on the main level of this home. The kitchen features granite countertops, deep double sink, high end applicances, bar height breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets for storage. The large master bedroom suite features trayed ceilings, hardwood floors and sitting area. This stunning bathroom features double top mounted sinks and vanity with a center cabinet, large soaking tub and large separate tiled walk-in shower with frameless glass shower enclosure. The unfnished basement is ideal for storage and has both interior and exterior entrances. 2 car garage with auto door opener. The family friendly community located near Hwy 92 and GA 400 has many amenities to offer; private pool and playground, recently resurfaced tennis courts(2012) and a 12 acre nature preserve with walking trails and pond, which has been designated a Certified Wildlife Habitat. It is also located in walking distance to the award-winning Wills Park and a short ride to Avalon! Pets are allowed with $150 fee and $150 deposit - no aggressive breeds - 70 lb weight limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct have any available units?
125 Broadwell Oaks Ct has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct have?
Some of 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct currently offering any rent specials?
125 Broadwell Oaks Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct is pet friendly.
Does 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct offer parking?
Yes, 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct offers parking.
Does 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct have a pool?
Yes, 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct has a pool.
Does 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct have accessible units?
No, 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 Broadwell Oaks Ct has units with air conditioning.
