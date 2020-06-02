125 Broadwell Oaks Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available for new tenants early August. This home features a grand 2 story foyer with staircase to the 2nd floor. Formal living, formal dining, large open family room with fireplace and high end kitchen with breakfast area that leads to the backyard deck, are all located on the main level of this home. The kitchen features granite countertops, deep double sink, high end applicances, bar height breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets for storage. The large master bedroom suite features trayed ceilings, hardwood floors and sitting area. This stunning bathroom features double top mounted sinks and vanity with a center cabinet, large soaking tub and large separate tiled walk-in shower with frameless glass shower enclosure. The unfnished basement is ideal for storage and has both interior and exterior entrances. 2 car garage with auto door opener. The family friendly community located near Hwy 92 and GA 400 has many amenities to offer; private pool and playground, recently resurfaced tennis courts(2012) and a 12 acre nature preserve with walking trails and pond, which has been designated a Certified Wildlife Habitat. It is also located in walking distance to the award-winning Wills Park and a short ride to Avalon! Pets are allowed with $150 fee and $150 deposit - no aggressive breeds - 70 lb weight limit.