Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:07 PM

12135 Wallace Woods Lane

12135 Wallace Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12135 Wallace Woods Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM)
Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.
No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,380 sq ft home in Alpharetta! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Enclosed back patio, perfect for entertaining guests and having your morning coffee! Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12135 Wallace Woods Lane have any available units?
12135 Wallace Woods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 12135 Wallace Woods Lane have?
Some of 12135 Wallace Woods Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12135 Wallace Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12135 Wallace Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12135 Wallace Woods Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12135 Wallace Woods Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12135 Wallace Woods Lane offer parking?
No, 12135 Wallace Woods Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12135 Wallace Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12135 Wallace Woods Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12135 Wallace Woods Lane have a pool?
No, 12135 Wallace Woods Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12135 Wallace Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 12135 Wallace Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12135 Wallace Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12135 Wallace Woods Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12135 Wallace Woods Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12135 Wallace Woods Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

