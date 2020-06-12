Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
121 Nottaway Ln
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:11 AM
1 of 43
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
121 Nottaway Ln
121 Nottaway Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
121 Nottaway Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect gated location central to downtown Alpharetta. Community is set conveniently between the downtown Alpharetta City Center and Avalon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 Nottaway Ln have any available units?
121 Nottaway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alpharetta, GA
.
Is 121 Nottaway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
121 Nottaway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Nottaway Ln pet-friendly?
No, 121 Nottaway Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alpharetta
.
Does 121 Nottaway Ln offer parking?
Yes, 121 Nottaway Ln offers parking.
Does 121 Nottaway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Nottaway Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Nottaway Ln have a pool?
No, 121 Nottaway Ln does not have a pool.
Does 121 Nottaway Ln have accessible units?
No, 121 Nottaway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Nottaway Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Nottaway Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Nottaway Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Nottaway Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
