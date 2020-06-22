All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive

11210 Wittenridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11210 Wittenridge Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Northpointe

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
Like New-Updated w/Granite, Flooring, Lighting, refreshed paint! 1 Mile to GA 400 (Exit 9), 1 mile to Northpoint Mall, 2.5 miles to Avalon Cul-de-sac Lot in Swim Community w/flat open back yard Modern Open floor plan, largest floorplan in neighborhood One car garage with automatic opener Private wooded large flat back yard Beautiful Community Pool and Clubhouse all included in rent! Top rated Alpharetta Schools!: New Prospect Elementary, Webb Bridge Middle School, Alpharetta High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive have any available units?
11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage.
Is 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11210 WITTENRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
