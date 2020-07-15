All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

109 Sterling Ct

109 Sterling Court · No Longer Available
Location

109 Sterling Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Wow! Prime location, ground floor unit, private patio, 2 bed, 2 baths, hardwood flooring, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Sterling Ct have any available units?
109 Sterling Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 109 Sterling Ct have?
Some of 109 Sterling Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Sterling Ct currently offering any rent specials?
109 Sterling Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Sterling Ct pet-friendly?
No, 109 Sterling Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 109 Sterling Ct offer parking?
No, 109 Sterling Ct does not offer parking.
Does 109 Sterling Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Sterling Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Sterling Ct have a pool?
No, 109 Sterling Ct does not have a pool.
Does 109 Sterling Ct have accessible units?
No, 109 Sterling Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Sterling Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Sterling Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Sterling Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Sterling Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
