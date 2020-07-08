Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
10465 Ash Rill Dr
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10465 Ash Rill Dr
10465 Ash Rill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10465 Ash Rill Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely fabulous home with updated kitchen and baths, private backyard - Great location, close to North Point Mall, GA 400, Newtown Park, Avalon, Alpharetta greenway. Unfinished basement great.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10465 Ash Rill Dr have any available units?
10465 Ash Rill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alpharetta, GA
.
What amenities does 10465 Ash Rill Dr have?
Some of 10465 Ash Rill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10465 Ash Rill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10465 Ash Rill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10465 Ash Rill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10465 Ash Rill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alpharetta
.
Does 10465 Ash Rill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10465 Ash Rill Dr offers parking.
Does 10465 Ash Rill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10465 Ash Rill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10465 Ash Rill Dr have a pool?
No, 10465 Ash Rill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10465 Ash Rill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10465 Ash Rill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10465 Ash Rill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10465 Ash Rill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10465 Ash Rill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10465 Ash Rill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Alpharetta 1 Bedrooms
Alpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with Parking
Alpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College