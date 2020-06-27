10120 Windalier Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

Pristine End Unit Townhome in a Gated Community w/ 2 car garage. Large Open floor plan quietly tucked inside the community w/ All Wood Floors. Brand New Never Cooked In Kitchen w/ New Quartz Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Grey Cabinets w/ Extra Storage & New Stainless Appliances w/ Views to the Family Room & Dining Room. Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceiling and Master Bath w/ Dual Vanities, Tiled Shower & Walk-In Closet. Secondary Bedroom w/ Private Bath. Finished Terrace Level Room & Bath. Convenient to Top Golf, Verizon Amphitheater, Avalon & Restaurants. Swim/Tennis.