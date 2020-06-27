All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

10120 Windalier Way

10120 Windalier Way · No Longer Available
Location

10120 Windalier Way, Alpharetta, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Pristine End Unit Townhome in a Gated Community w/ 2 car garage. Large Open floor plan quietly tucked inside the community w/ All Wood Floors. Brand New Never Cooked In Kitchen w/ New Quartz Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Grey Cabinets w/ Extra Storage & New Stainless Appliances w/ Views to the Family Room & Dining Room. Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceiling and Master Bath w/ Dual Vanities, Tiled Shower & Walk-In Closet. Secondary Bedroom w/ Private Bath. Finished Terrace Level Room & Bath. Convenient to Top Golf, Verizon Amphitheater, Avalon & Restaurants. Swim/Tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10120 Windalier Way have any available units?
10120 Windalier Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 10120 Windalier Way have?
Some of 10120 Windalier Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10120 Windalier Way currently offering any rent specials?
10120 Windalier Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10120 Windalier Way pet-friendly?
No, 10120 Windalier Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 10120 Windalier Way offer parking?
Yes, 10120 Windalier Way offers parking.
Does 10120 Windalier Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10120 Windalier Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10120 Windalier Way have a pool?
Yes, 10120 Windalier Way has a pool.
Does 10120 Windalier Way have accessible units?
No, 10120 Windalier Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10120 Windalier Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10120 Windalier Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10120 Windalier Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10120 Windalier Way does not have units with air conditioning.
