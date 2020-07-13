All apartments in Albany
Princeton Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Princeton Place

539 N Westover Blvd · (229) 216-8895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

539 N Westover Blvd, Albany, GA 31707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit 2702 · Avail. now

$780

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$790

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2221 · Avail. now

$890

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 1802 · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Princeton Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
playground
tennis court
Welcome to Princeton Place Apartments! With our great location, and attentive and caring staff, you will definitely want to make Princeton Place your new home. Our patios, hardwood floors and family rooms make for a spacious and welcoming environment. Princeton Place is an attractive, well-maintained, and beautifully landscaped community. With our 4 glorious pools, fitness center, playgrounds and amenities, Princeton Place is the place to live! Located near good shopping and fine food, Princeton Place is easily Albany's best kept secret! Stop by today and make Princeton Place your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 25 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Princeton Place have any available units?
Princeton Place has 5 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albany, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does Princeton Place have?
Some of Princeton Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Princeton Place currently offering any rent specials?
Princeton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Princeton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Princeton Place is pet friendly.
Does Princeton Place offer parking?
Yes, Princeton Place offers parking.
Does Princeton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Princeton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Princeton Place have a pool?
Yes, Princeton Place has a pool.
Does Princeton Place have accessible units?
Yes, Princeton Place has accessible units.
Does Princeton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Princeton Place has units with dishwashers.
