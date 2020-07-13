Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard dog park playground tennis court

Welcome to Princeton Place Apartments! With our great location, and attentive and caring staff, you will definitely want to make Princeton Place your new home. Our patios, hardwood floors and family rooms make for a spacious and welcoming environment. Princeton Place is an attractive, well-maintained, and beautifully landscaped community. With our 4 glorious pools, fitness center, playgrounds and amenities, Princeton Place is the place to live! Located near good shopping and fine food, Princeton Place is easily Albany's best kept secret! Stop by today and make Princeton Place your new home!