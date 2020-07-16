511 7th Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

READY NOW!!!! 2 bedroom , 1 bath apartment in North Albany. All new flooring and new paint!! Beautiful apartment. Located across from Tift Park. All appliances are included, central heat and air. Washer and dryer hook ups are located inside each apartment. No pets allowed and a 1 year lease is required. Credit and criminal history checks are performed on each applicant. Barfield Rentals, barfieldrentals@gmail.com Our office is now closed. You must email to set up and appointment to view the apartment. $600 rent/$600 deposit

READY NOW!!!! 2 bedroom , 1 bath apartment in North Albany. All new flooring and new paint!! Beautiful apartment. Located across from Tift Park. All appliances are included, central heat and air. Washer and dryer hook ups are located inside each apartment. No pets allowed and a 1 year lease is required. Credit and criminal history checks are performed on each applicant. Barfield Rentals, barfieldrentals@gmail.com Our office is now closed. You must email to set up and appointment to view the apartment. $600 rent/$600 deposit