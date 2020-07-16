All apartments in Albany
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:58 AM

511 7th Ave.

511 Seventh Ave · (229) 430-0166
Location

511 Seventh Ave, Albany, GA 31701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
READY NOW!!!! 2 bedroom , 1 bath apartment in North Albany. All new flooring and new paint!! Beautiful apartment. Located across from Tift Park. All appliances are included, central heat and air. Washer and dryer hook ups are located inside each apartment. No pets allowed and a 1 year lease is required. Credit and criminal history checks are performed on each applicant. Barfield Rentals, barfieldrentals@gmail.com Our office is now closed. You must email to set up and appointment to view the apartment. $600 rent/$600 deposit
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

