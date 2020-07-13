All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like
The Landing at Acworth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
The Landing at Acworth
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:48 PM

The Landing at Acworth

Open Now until 6pm
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW · (404) 442-0360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA 30101

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1110 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2101 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3004 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 6102 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Unit 6306 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landing at Acworth.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
dog park
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Discover the best Acworth has to offer at The Landing at Acworth. We are conveniently located near I-75, Route 92 and just a short drive to Kennesaw, GA. The Acworth area is surrounded by an array of recreational areas as well as shopping, dining and entertainment options such as Lake Allatoona, The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta and Lakeport Sporting Community.

Our one and two bedroom apartments feature interior amenities and renovations to fit any lifestyle. Our gated community also offers a swimming pool, lighted tennis court, fitness center, playground, nature trail and more! Stop by to schedule your tour and find out why you will love calling The Landing at Acworth home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Landing at Acworth have any available units?
The Landing at Acworth has 8 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Landing at Acworth have?
Some of The Landing at Acworth's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landing at Acworth currently offering any rent specials?
The Landing at Acworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landing at Acworth pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landing at Acworth is pet friendly.
Does The Landing at Acworth offer parking?
Yes, The Landing at Acworth offers parking.
Does The Landing at Acworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Landing at Acworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landing at Acworth have a pool?
Yes, The Landing at Acworth has a pool.
Does The Landing at Acworth have accessible units?
No, The Landing at Acworth does not have accessible units.
Does The Landing at Acworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landing at Acworth has units with dishwashers.
Does The Landing at Acworth have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Landing at Acworth has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 BedroomsAcworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Luxury PlacesAcworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLife UniversityMorehouse College