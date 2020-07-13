Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system dog park hot tub internet access package receiving

Discover the best Acworth has to offer at The Landing at Acworth. We are conveniently located near I-75, Route 92 and just a short drive to Kennesaw, GA. The Acworth area is surrounded by an array of recreational areas as well as shopping, dining and entertainment options such as Lake Allatoona, The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta and Lakeport Sporting Community.



Our one and two bedroom apartments feature interior amenities and renovations to fit any lifestyle. Our gated community also offers a swimming pool, lighted tennis court, fitness center, playground, nature trail and more! Stop by to schedule your tour and find out why you will love calling The Landing at Acworth home.