Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving guest suite

Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture. This pet-friendly community offers modern and spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes for rent with a full suite of premium amenities.Our shared spaces feature an inviting clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, premium parking, playground, 24-hour fitness center and beautifully landscaped picnic areas with grills. Additionally, we offer our residents the convenience of package service and on-site laundry facilities.Our spacious homes are appointed with charming features including wood-style flooring, modern appliance packages, private balconies and patios.