Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:59 AM

The Bauer

4801 Baker Grove Rd NW · (929) 203-9085
Location

4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA 30101

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0215 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,382

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Unit 0901 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,382

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bauer.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
guest suite
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture. This pet-friendly community offers modern and spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes for rent with a full suite of premium amenities.Our shared spaces feature an inviting clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, premium parking, playground, 24-hour fitness center and beautifully landscaped picnic areas with grills. Additionally, we offer our residents the convenience of package service and on-site laundry facilities.Our spacious homes are appointed with charming features including wood-style flooring, modern appliance packages, private balconies and patios.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Bauer have any available units?
The Bauer has 3 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Bauer have?
Some of The Bauer's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bauer currently offering any rent specials?
The Bauer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bauer pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bauer is pet friendly.
Does The Bauer offer parking?
Yes, The Bauer offers parking.
Does The Bauer have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Bauer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bauer have a pool?
Yes, The Bauer has a pool.
Does The Bauer have accessible units?
No, The Bauer does not have accessible units.
Does The Bauer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bauer has units with dishwashers.
Does The Bauer have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Bauer has units with air conditioning.

