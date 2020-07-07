All apartments in Acworth
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

5898 Lake Acworth Dr

5898 Lake Acworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5898 Lake Acworth Drive, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5898 Lake Acworth Dr have any available units?
5898 Lake Acworth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 5898 Lake Acworth Dr have?
Some of 5898 Lake Acworth Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5898 Lake Acworth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5898 Lake Acworth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5898 Lake Acworth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5898 Lake Acworth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5898 Lake Acworth Dr offer parking?
No, 5898 Lake Acworth Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5898 Lake Acworth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5898 Lake Acworth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5898 Lake Acworth Dr have a pool?
No, 5898 Lake Acworth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5898 Lake Acworth Dr have accessible units?
No, 5898 Lake Acworth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5898 Lake Acworth Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5898 Lake Acworth Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5898 Lake Acworth Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5898 Lake Acworth Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

