Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

529 Bass Pte NW

529 Bass Pointe Northwest · (844) 874-2669
Location

529 Bass Pointe Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 529 Bass Pte NW Kennesaw GA · Avail. now

$1,749

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2331 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious and Updated Home
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,331 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the fu

(RLNE5846113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Bass Pte NW have any available units?
529 Bass Pte NW has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Bass Pte NW have?
Some of 529 Bass Pte NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Bass Pte NW currently offering any rent specials?
529 Bass Pte NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Bass Pte NW pet-friendly?
No, 529 Bass Pte NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 529 Bass Pte NW offer parking?
Yes, 529 Bass Pte NW does offer parking.
Does 529 Bass Pte NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Bass Pte NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Bass Pte NW have a pool?
Yes, 529 Bass Pte NW has a pool.
Does 529 Bass Pte NW have accessible units?
No, 529 Bass Pte NW does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Bass Pte NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Bass Pte NW has units with dishwashers.
