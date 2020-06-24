All apartments in Acworth
5025 Lucille Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5025 Lucille Ave

5025 Lucille Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Lucille Avenue, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.- Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Lucille Ave have any available units?
5025 Lucille Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Lucille Ave have?
Some of 5025 Lucille Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Lucille Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Lucille Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Lucille Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 Lucille Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5025 Lucille Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Lucille Ave offers parking.
Does 5025 Lucille Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 Lucille Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Lucille Ave have a pool?
No, 5025 Lucille Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Lucille Ave have accessible units?
No, 5025 Lucille Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Lucille Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 Lucille Ave has units with dishwashers.
