500 Rosehip Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom duplex just off I-75. Perfect roommate floor plan. One bedroom and bath upstairs and another bedroom and full bath downstairs. Large kitchen with bright open living room. Private patio out back with landscaping included with rent. Call today to schedule a showing.