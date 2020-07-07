Adorable 2 bedroom duplex just off I-75. Perfect roommate floor plan. One bedroom and bath upstairs and another bedroom and full bath downstairs. Large kitchen with bright open living room. Private patio out back with landscaping included with rent. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Rosehip Lane have any available units?
500 Rosehip Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 500 Rosehip Lane have?
Some of 500 Rosehip Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Rosehip Lane currently offering any rent specials?
500 Rosehip Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.