500 Rosehip Lane
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

500 Rosehip Lane

500 Rosehip Ln · No Longer Available
Location

500 Rosehip Ln, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom duplex just off I-75. Perfect roommate floor plan. One bedroom and bath upstairs and another bedroom and full bath downstairs. Large kitchen with bright open living room. Private patio out back with landscaping included with rent. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Rosehip Lane have any available units?
500 Rosehip Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 500 Rosehip Lane have?
Some of 500 Rosehip Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Rosehip Lane currently offering any rent specials?
500 Rosehip Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Rosehip Lane pet-friendly?
No, 500 Rosehip Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 500 Rosehip Lane offer parking?
No, 500 Rosehip Lane does not offer parking.
Does 500 Rosehip Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Rosehip Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Rosehip Lane have a pool?
No, 500 Rosehip Lane does not have a pool.
Does 500 Rosehip Lane have accessible units?
No, 500 Rosehip Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Rosehip Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Rosehip Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Rosehip Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Rosehip Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

