Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:24 PM

4913 Baker Ridge Place

4913 Baker Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

4913 Baker Ridge Place, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Acworth, GA is now available. It features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage, fireplace, en suite master bath with garden tub, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/
 
Move-In Special! Lease before 04/30/2020 and get one month free! 
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 Baker Ridge Place have any available units?
4913 Baker Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4913 Baker Ridge Place have?
Some of 4913 Baker Ridge Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 Baker Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Baker Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Baker Ridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4913 Baker Ridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 4913 Baker Ridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 4913 Baker Ridge Place offers parking.
Does 4913 Baker Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 Baker Ridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Baker Ridge Place have a pool?
No, 4913 Baker Ridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 4913 Baker Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 4913 Baker Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Baker Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4913 Baker Ridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 Baker Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4913 Baker Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
