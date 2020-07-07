All apartments in Acworth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4879 Lake Park Lane

4879 Lake Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4879 Lake Park Lane, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
You will love this delightful home! A spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Large open living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has a large vanity, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4879 Lake Park Lane have any available units?
4879 Lake Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4879 Lake Park Lane have?
Some of 4879 Lake Park Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4879 Lake Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4879 Lake Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4879 Lake Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4879 Lake Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4879 Lake Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4879 Lake Park Lane offers parking.
Does 4879 Lake Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4879 Lake Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4879 Lake Park Lane have a pool?
No, 4879 Lake Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4879 Lake Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 4879 Lake Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4879 Lake Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4879 Lake Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4879 Lake Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4879 Lake Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

