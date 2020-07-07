4879 Lake Park Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

You will love this delightful home! A spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Large open living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has a large vanity, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.